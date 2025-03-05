Dog grooming bid for former beauty training base in Chesterfield

By Gay Bolton

Published 5th Mar 2025
An application seeking change of use permission to replace a beauty salon with a dog grooming parlour has been submitted to Chesterfield Borough Council (photo: Adobe Stock)
Dog grooming is proposed for former beauty training premises in Chesterfield under a planning application seeking change of use consent.

Samantha Bennett of Wardgate Way, Holme Hall wants to repurpose Cavendish House, 590A Chatsworth Road which is currently vacant.

Her application to Chesterfield Borough Council proposes a one to one dog grooming service offering four grooms a day. She states that there would be no cages or holding crates as dogs would never be left by the groomer. No internal or external changes would be made to the property

