Dog grooming bid for former beauty training base in Chesterfield
Dog grooming is proposed for former beauty training premises in Chesterfield under a planning application seeking change of use consent.
Samantha Bennett of Wardgate Way, Holme Hall wants to repurpose Cavendish House, 590A Chatsworth Road which is currently vacant.
Her application to Chesterfield Borough Council proposes a one to one dog grooming service offering four grooms a day. She states that there would be no cages or holding crates as dogs would never be left by the groomer. No internal or external changes would be made to the property
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.