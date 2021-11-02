Bella and Marley are Dogues de Bordeaux whose owner Les Hince has introduced a dog-friendly Bonfire Night initiative at The Cavendish Hotel, Bolsover.

The Cavendish Hotel on Market Square, Bolsover, will provide pet beds, treats and water bowls on November 5 and is inviting people to bring their pooch’s favourite blanket for their dog to snuggle up in and feel safe.

Manager Les Hince said: “Anyone that’s got a dog can bring them in, enjoy an evening that has no loud bangs and have a good old-fashioned chinwag with like-minded people.”

He said: “We've got two heated areas for the dogs who want to go outside and they can go wherever they like inside.”

Les's pet Bella gave birth to these adorable puppies six weeks ago.

This is the first time that Les has done dog-friendly Bonfire Night at The Cavendish since taking over the pub during lockdown last year. He said: “The response has been really positive – people think it’s great that someone is taking the care to put something on for the dogs.

"I think it will be a very busy evening. We 've had nearly 20,000 responses on our Facebook site in the last four days, even if we get one percent of that it will be phenomenal.”

Les has two Dogues de Bordeaux who became parents to a litter of five pups six weeks ago so he is keen to maintain as relaxed an atmosphere as possible for his canine family on Bonfire Night.

He said: “Nobody in this town centre is registered to let off fireworks. We sent off emails with polite reminders that there are people living around here with pets that are terrified of fireworks. Some responses have been great and said that we’re not doing fireworks but others we’ve not heard back from.”

Four-legged friends are assured of a warm welcome at The Cavendish Hotel in Bolsover.

Any firework bangs that threaten the canine gathering will be drowned out by loud music in the pub.

While the dog-friendly Bonfire Night is a first for a Bolsover pub, Les piloted the initiative several years ago when he ran The Viaduct in Leeds then took his brainwave to The Three Horseshoes in Wickersley.

Les, who celebrates his 56th birthday this week, is considering introducing a canine menu – which may be debuted at The Cavendish on Bonfire Night. – in the lead-up to a dog show in Bolsover’s market place next summer.