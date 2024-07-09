Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An applicant has been granted planning consent to erect an outbuilding which will serve as kennels and has also been allowed temporary mixed use of the site for residential and breeding of dogs.

Beverley Joyce’s proposal for Park Avene, Glapwell was accompanied by correspondence to Bolsover District Council in which she stated: “We are a small breeder but would like a building so the dogs have lots of room, comfort and warmth. The dogs are on site at present. There will be a total of eight dogs and there will be no more than two litters of puppies at any one time.

“We have moved from a very built up area where we had no problems with the council or neighbours. It was a similar house.We gained a 5* breeding licence with Ashfield District Council for five years. The building will be triple soundproofed. I will be applying for a breeding licence from Bolsover council and will be following every rule as I did with my previous licence.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An officer’s report to the Bolsover council’s planning authority said that three letters of support had been received and an anonymous objection submitted which raised concerns about the potential for dogs barking in what is currently a quiet residential area.