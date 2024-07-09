Dog breeder is given permission to erect outbuilding to use as kennels at rear of north Derbyshire house
Beverley Joyce’s proposal for Park Avene, Glapwell was accompanied by correspondence to Bolsover District Council in which she stated: “We are a small breeder but would like a building so the dogs have lots of room, comfort and warmth. The dogs are on site at present. There will be a total of eight dogs and there will be no more than two litters of puppies at any one time.
“We have moved from a very built up area where we had no problems with the council or neighbours. It was a similar house.We gained a 5* breeding licence with Ashfield District Council for five years. The building will be triple soundproofed. I will be applying for a breeding licence from Bolsover council and will be following every rule as I did with my previous licence.”
An officer’s report to the Bolsover council’s planning authority said that three letters of support had been received and an anonymous objection submitted which raised concerns about the potential for dogs barking in what is currently a quiet residential area.
The council has permitted temporary mixed use of the site for residential and breeding of up to eight dogs for two years.
