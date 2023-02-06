'Dog attacks can be prevented in most situations'- says Derbyshire dog trainer after child and young woman killed

Over the last few weeks the country was shocked when four-year-old Alice Stones was killed by a new family dog in savage garden attack at her Milton Keynes home and dog walker Natasha Johnston, 28, from Croydon, was set upon while walking a group of dogs at a popular spot in Surrey.

Following the events, Alison Bruce, 35, who has been working with dogs since she was 15 and runs Ace Canine Dog Training in Chesterfield, explained how similar attacks can be avoided.

She said: “It is a very controversial subject but it’s definitely a subject that needs to be talked about. I think it's unfair to be judgmental on these cases without knowing the facts or to speculate based just on one dog breed. You have to look at the picture as a whole.

Alison Bruce, a Chesterfield based dog trainer who runs junior handlers course to help children build a better bond with their dogs, belives that the majority of dog attacks can be prevented.

"Dog attacks can be prevented in most situations – that’s why understanding your dog's breed is important, this includes their characteristics, physical and mental needs, and the environment they are walked in.

“If owners are looking to bring a new dog into their home then they need to research that breed and have an understanding of that type of dog. Many people choose a dog on its appearance without understanding its history, and what that particular breed was originally bred for.

"If you are introducing a new dog to your home and you have young children then any interaction the child has with the dog should be supervised, especially dogs that are being rehomed from rescue centres as we can never be 100% on that dog's history.

“Understanding your dog’s needs is so important and it's far from just walking, feeding and playing with them. We need to take into consideration how our dog might feel in a certain situation, when out meeting other dogs, or being put in situations that might make the uncomfortable which could result in that dog reacting - some dogs can become nervous around loud noises which can cause them to react out of fear. There are plenty of trainers, behavourists or online webinars that offer guidance on dog body language so we are able to judge these situations and prevent incidents like these in the future.

Alison believes that if owners are looking to bring a new dog into their home, they need to research the breed and have an understanding of the type of dog.

“Dog walkers should have a good knowledge of dog behaviour and some skills in dog training and handling. Age, breed, size and fitness level should be taken into consideration when walking more then one dog.

"There is no official law that limits how many dogs can be walked at one time. At the moment it is down the local authorities to provide restrictions.

Alison, who runs positive reinforcement dog training sessions, which include force-free training and shares advice for owners on her Facebook Page, also organises a six week junior handlers course for children up to 16 years every summer holiday.

She said: “During the course we talk about positive reinforcement training techniques, how to build a better bond with your dog, we discuss dog body language and help teach children and parents how to understand their dogs better.”