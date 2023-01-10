‘Divorce Day’ is normally viewed as the first working Monday of January – struggling couples just manage to hold it together over the festive period before seeking legal advice at the earliest opportunity. With Blue Monday on January 16 coming exactly a week after Divorce Day there is likely to be a major increase in partnerships throwing in the towel.

Blue Monday is regularly cited as the most depressing day of the year with its mix of gloomy weather, failing New Year resolutions and the realisation of debt accrued over the festive period, pushing some couples over the edge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The country witnessed a rise in the number of divorces in 2021 and there are fears that there could be a further increase in 2023, regarded as a year when things finally settle down after Covid.

Bradie Pell, head of family law and partner at Graysons, is advising couples whose relationships have broken down to seek proper legal advice.

Bradie Pell, head of family law and partner at Graysons, said: “Though the Covid period was very challenging the need to maintain the ‘household bubble’ meant couples stuck together through a period of great uncertainty. We’re now out of that period and predictions are pointing to – sadly – a rise in divorce rates once again.”

Though the last few months have seen major changes in the law and last April saw the introduction of the ‘no fault’ divorce Bradie urges couples to ensure they get the correct advice and ensure they exhaust all other options before seeking separation advice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “There is a wealth of information on line but it’s definitely not a case of one size fits all. I’d always recommend couples take proper, legal advice. I think it’s very important that people know the shape of the process they’re entering into and what divorce might look like for them. Sometimes the option of marriage guidance counselling could be the first step.

“At the end of the day nobody wants to see a couple go through the emotional turmoil of a divorce but if they do have to, obtaining proper legal advice is key.”

Advertisement Hide Ad