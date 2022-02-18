Distinctive Harley Davidson tools stolen from Derbyshire garage
Police are appealing for the public’s help after distinctive Harley Davidson tools were stolen from a garage in Derbyshire.
The dark purple tools, which had never been used and were still in their presentation cases, were taken from a garage in Wooliscroft Close, Ilkeston, between 10pm on February 15 and 7.45am the following day.
A number of other tools were stolen, including a Stihl chainsaw, a selection of Snap-on hand tools, and numerous screwdrivers.
Anyone who may have been offered, or seen, the tools for sale – as well as anyone with any information about the break-in – is asked to contact Derbyshire police using any of the below methods, including reference 22*093744.
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the contact form at www.derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.