Distinctive Harley Davidson tools stolen from Derbyshire garage

The dark purple tools, which had never been used and were still in their presentation cases, were taken from a garage in Wooliscroft Close, Ilkeston, between 10pm on February 15 and 7.45am the following day.

A number of other tools were stolen, including a Stihl chainsaw, a selection of Snap-on hand tools, and numerous screwdrivers.

Anyone who may have been offered, or seen, the tools for sale – as well as anyone with any information about the break-in – is asked to contact Derbyshire police using any of the below methods, including reference 22*093744.

Derbyshire police are investigating a theft in Ilkeston.

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the contact form at www.derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs

Phone – call 101