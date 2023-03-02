A Section 35 Dispersal Order has been put in place to cover Chesterfield town centre at 7.25pm on March 1. It is set to remain in place until 7.25pm on Friday, March 3.

Dispersal orders provide the police with the extra powers to break up groups of two or more people, where they believe their behaviour is causing a nuisance, harassment or distress.

The order in Chesterfield town centre follows anti-social behaviour by a large group of youths in the town centre.

