Dispersal order in place in Chesterfield town centre following anti-social behaviour
A dispersal order is currently in place in Chesterfield town centre, following reports of anti-social behaviour.
A Section 35 Dispersal Order has been put in place to cover Chesterfield town centre at 7.25pm on March 1. It is set to remain in place until 7.25pm on Friday, March 3.
Dispersal orders provide the police with the extra powers to break up groups of two or more people, where they believe their behaviour is causing a nuisance, harassment or distress.
The order in Chesterfield town centre follows anti-social behaviour by a large group of youths in the town centre.
Derbyshire Police warned that any person failing to comply with a Section 35 order may be liable to be arrested.