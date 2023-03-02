News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Dispersal order in place in Chesterfield town centre following anti-social behaviour

A dispersal order is currently in place in Chesterfield town centre, following reports of anti-social behaviour.

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
20 minutes ago - 1 min read

A Section 35 Dispersal Order has been put in place to cover Chesterfield town centre at 7.25pm on March 1. It is set to remain in place until 7.25pm on Friday, March 3.

Dispersal orders provide the police with the extra powers to break up groups of two or more people, where they believe their behaviour is causing a nuisance, harassment or distress.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The order in Chesterfield town centre follows anti-social behaviour by a large group of youths in the town centre.

A Section 35 Dispersal Order has been put in place to cover Chesterfield town centre at 7.25 p.m. yesterday evening, on March 1. It is set to remain in place until 7.25 p.m. on Friday, March 3.
A Section 35 Dispersal Order has been put in place to cover Chesterfield town centre at 7.25 p.m. yesterday evening, on March 1. It is set to remain in place until 7.25 p.m. on Friday, March 3.
A Section 35 Dispersal Order has been put in place to cover Chesterfield town centre at 7.25 p.m. yesterday evening, on March 1. It is set to remain in place until 7.25 p.m. on Friday, March 3.
Most Popular

Derbyshire Police warned that any person failing to comply with a Section 35 order may be liable to be arrested.