Dispersal order in place in Chesterfield town centre
Officers are clamping down on yobbish behaviour in the heart of Chesterfield.
Wednesday, 20th October 2021, 2:34 pm
A two-day dispersal order is now in place in and around the town centre.
It will allow officers to move people suspected of causing anti-social behaviour from the town centre.
A spokesperson for Chesterfield Town Centre Safer Neighbourhood Team said: “The dispersal orders can be authorised for 48 hours.
“Individuals failing to comply with lawful directions may be subject to arrest,” they added.