Dispersal order in place in Chesterfield town centre

Officers are clamping down on yobbish behaviour in the heart of Chesterfield.

By Michael Broomhead
Wednesday, 20th October 2021, 2:34 pm

A two-day dispersal order is now in place in and around the town centre.

It will allow officers to move people suspected of causing anti-social behaviour from the town centre.

A spokesperson for Chesterfield Town Centre Safer Neighbourhood Team said: “The dispersal orders can be authorised for 48 hours.

Chesterfield town centre.

“Individuals failing to comply with lawful directions may be subject to arrest,” they added.

This map shows the area covered by the dispersal order.