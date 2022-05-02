May Day events in the town centre and the Chesterfield FC home fixture against Stockport may make for a busier than normal bank holiday in the area.

The order started at 7am today and will be in place until midnight, and is designed to help keep people safe and prevent crime and disorder.

A dispersal order is part of the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014 which was designed to ensure that the police have the appropriate powers to deal with serious anti-social behaviour.

Police officers will have additional powers to disperse people from area pictured, which includes the town centre, the A61 corridor to Whittington Moor and the Technique Stadium, Stonegravels and parts of Newbold and Tapton.

They can also impose short-term bans on individuals returning to a specified area, and children aged 16 or under can be removed to their home address or a place of safety.

Anyone who is experiencing anti-social behaviour should contact the police on the non-emergency details below, except in an emergency, when you should dial 999.

You can send the police a private message to their Facebook page, direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact on Twitter, visit www.derbyshire.police.uk where there are several crime reporting tools or use the online contact form or you can call the police on 101.