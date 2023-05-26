Not only is this year a celebration of 100 years of Disney it is also the first time the hit film Encato will take to the ice to wow the crowds.This year the production, 100 Years of Wonder, will skate into Sheffield’s Utilita Arena from Thursday November, 30 to Sunday December, 3.

A tour spokesperson said: “Relive magical Disney stories with all of your favourite characters in a family experience featuring classic Disney songs, incredible stunts and world-class skating.”In this adventure, Mickey Mouse is joined by his friends on a journey to discover his favourite memory of all time. Families will be a part of the action and help the gang venture through Disney stories, sharing memorable moments from treasured tales.Journey to a vibrant town in the mountains of Colombia to meet Mirabel and her extraordinary family who live in a magical casita in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto. Sail away with Moana as she displays courage to save her island on a high-seas adventure with the demigod, Maui.Travel to the wintry world of Arendelle as royal sisters Anna and Elsa discover true love is the most powerful magic of all and experience the mysterious magic of Fantasia as a Sorcerer’s Apprentice makes brooms come to life.Hundreds of hours of rehearsal time happens so the magic can be brought to life.