"Disgusting behaviour by drivers": says Chesterfield litter picker as 143 bottles of urine collected near busy road

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 5th Aug 2024, 13:55 BST
Updated 5th Aug 2024, 13:59 BST
Litter pickers have collected over half a ton of rubbish near Chesterfield, including 143 disgusting bottles of urine in one lay-by.

Lee Brassington and the Chesterfield Litter Picking Group were clearing the lay-bys at the top of Hasland bypass, the roundabout and the lay-bys just off Junction 29 of the M1 yesterday (August 4).

The litter pickers collected 56 bags of rubbish which weighed 529.70 kilograms, as well as 143 bottles of ‘driver tizer’ – including a full five litre bottle full to the top.

‘Driver tizer’ or ‘trucker tizer’ is a phrase litter pickers use to describe urine in a plastic bottle usually found by the side of the road thrown through the window by motorists.

Well-known Chesterfield litter picker, Lee Brassington, who took part in the lay-bys clean up, said: “Disgusting behaviour by drivers. Not nice pictures to look at, but this definitely needs highlighting.

"It's the worst area we've ever come across. It's years of litter that's built up. We collected over half a ton of litter and the worst part is we estimated we'd only cleared half of it. Rest assured we will be back to clear it in the near future.”

The litter pickers also collected 143 bottles of wee known as 'driver tizer'.

The litter pickers also collected 143 bottles of wee known as 'driver tizer'.

Chesterfield Litter Picking Group collected 56 bags of rubbish yesterday (August 4).

Chesterfield Litter Picking Group collected 56 bags of rubbish yesterday (August 4).

This included even a five litre bottle filled to the maximum.

This included even a five litre bottle filled to the maximum.

Well-known Chesterfield litter picker Lee Brassington called drivers' behaviour 'disgusting'.

Well-known Chesterfield litter picker Lee Brassington called drivers' behaviour 'disgusting'.

