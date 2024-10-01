Diseased trees facing the chop after inspections discovered they are posing risk to highway in Derbyshire
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
An inspector from Derbyshire County Council found three trees showing signs of ash dieback at Mickley Farm which adjoins the west side of Mickley Lane, Stretton. The council has requested that the ash trees be removed under the Highways Act 1980.
Antony Coupe is seeking permission from North East Derbyshire District Council for permission to fell the affected trees.
In a separate inspection by the county council, a dead/dying sycamore tree was found at the entrance to the park home site at Danesmoor Farm House, Mickley Lane, where it is tall enough to be within falling distance of the highway and poses a risk to safety. Six trees at Danesmoor Farm House were discovered with symptoms of ash dieback.
Dan Witham of DW Tree Services has applied to the district council for consent to remove the seven trees at Danesmoor Farm House. These trees are owned by David Patton.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.