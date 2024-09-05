A diseased tree which is at risk of collapsing into a road in Chesterfield requires urgent removal.

Expert inspections have concluded that the ash tree at 343 Newbold Road is suffering from velvet fungus and die back and is in danger of causing serious injury or damage.

Chesterfield Borough Council’s tree officer Jaki Wainer reported in an email to the local authority’s planning department that several branches had fallen onto the highway during windy conditions. Ms Wainer said that permission to remove the tree – which is protected by a preservation order – with five days’ notice would be acceptable in this case. A replacement ash tree would need to be planted.