Diseased ash tree near children’s nursery faces the chop under planning application
The base of the tree at 11 Ash Close, Barlborough is within 12-15 metres of the Busy Bees nursery.
An inspection by Bartlett Tree Experts discovered significant ash dieback and deadwood in the lower crown, deadwood in the upper canopy, large and various fungal fruiting bodies in the base of the tree.
The company’s report to Bolsover District Council said: “Due to proximity of building and frequency of occupancy, presence of ash dieback and quantity/frequency of fungal fruiting bodies at its base it is recommended to remove the tree to ground level.
"The client is satisfied with paying for the removal of tree. Due to it being a council tree, it would be up to the local authority in regard to consider an option or replanting, if at all an option.”
