Tree experts have recommended the removal of a diseased ash which is growing near a children’s nursery.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The base of the tree at 11 Ash Close, Barlborough is within 12-15 metres of the Busy Bees nursery.

An inspection by Bartlett Tree Experts discovered significant ash dieback and deadwood in the lower crown, deadwood in the upper canopy, large and various fungal fruiting bodies in the base of the tree.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company’s report to Bolsover District Council said: “Due to proximity of building and frequency of occupancy, presence of ash dieback and quantity/frequency of fungal fruiting bodies at its base it is recommended to remove the tree to ground level.

The diseased tree is a few metres away from Busy Bees children's nursery in Barlborough.

"The client is satisfied with paying for the removal of tree. Due to it being a council tree, it would be up to the local authority in regard to consider an option or replanting, if at all an option.”

The details of many planning applications can be found in public notices advertised by local and regional newspapers. To catch up on all the latest public notices, go to https://publicnoticeportal.uk