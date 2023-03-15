If you're planning a night out with a group of friends or family in Chesterfield, choosing the right restaurant can make all the difference.
From cozy gastropubs to elegant fine dining establishments, Chesterfield offers a variety of group-friendly restaurants that cater to every taste and budget.
We've compiled a list of the best group-friendly restaurants, based on customer reviews from Google. Whether you're looking for a casual meal with friends or a special occasion dinner with family, our guide will help you find the perfect restaurant for your group.
1. Blaze Bar & Restaurant
Blaze Bar & Restaurant located at 5 Stephensons Place is rated 4.5/5 with 194 reviews on Google. Kira B. said: "Absolutely amazing food and a great atmosphere. Best food I've genuinely ever had, portions are big too, lovely staff and to top it off... Probably the best mac n cheese ever made. Will be going back again." Photo: Derbyshire Times
2. Lombardi's Ristorante Italiano
Lombardi's Ristorante Italiano is located at 2 Sheffield Road and is rated 4.6/5 with 798 reviews on Google. Janet H. said: "Absolutely first class food, service and atmosphere in this place. Booked before hand, sent our food order in a few days before as we were a party of 10. We arrived on time and our table was ready. Our bride to be was serenaded by a member of staff which was great. Our group had a brill evening here. I recommend Lombardis and will be returning." Photo: Derbyshire Times
3. Sorbo Lounge
Sorbo Lounge is located at 1 Market Place and is rated 4.5/5 with 983 reviews on Google. Jeetinder G. said: "Had our annual Christmas meal. I made a mistake with the online order, but the staff dealt with my mistake in such a polite friendly manner. Food was wonderful, staff friendly, atmosphere good." Photo: Derbyshire Times
4. Bottle and Thyme
Bottle and Thyme is located at 15-17 Knifesmithgate and is rated 4.5/5 with 531 reviews on Google. Michele W. said "Fabulous venue, great service and food. We had the full breakfast including a vegetarian breakfast. All excellent. Make sure you book in advance as it gets busy." Photo: Derbyshire Times