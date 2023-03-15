2 . Lombardi's Ristorante Italiano

Lombardi's Ristorante Italiano is located at 2 Sheffield Road and is rated 4.6/5 with 798 reviews on Google. Janet H. said: "Absolutely first class food, service and atmosphere in this place. Booked before hand, sent our food order in a few days before as we were a party of 10. We arrived on time and our table was ready. Our bride to be was serenaded by a member of staff which was great. Our group had a brill evening here. I recommend Lombardis and will be returning." Photo: Derbyshire Times