Disappointment as council opens play area in Chesterfield park without informing community group which helped raise funds for refurb

Residents say they found out that the play area was set to be opened from a tree surgeon working on the site.

A play area opened in Stanford Way Park in Walton on Monday, July 28, after Chesterfield Borough Council fitted new play equipment in the park.

But Friends of Stanford Way Play Park (FOSWPP) community group, which helped to raise funds for the project, have been left disappointed after the council failed to inform them that the play area was open to the public.

Chris George, a local dad and the chair of FOSWPP, said: “The lack of communication from the council has been highly disappointing and upsetting for us a local community group.

Friends of Stanford Way Play Park (FOSWPP) community group, helped to raise £5,000 for the project. The picture shows FOSWPPP committee members at the damaged play area in 2022. From left: Chris Collard, Verity Taylor, Chris George and Chris Briggs.

"We a lot of time of our own time and our own personal money into the into the fund, so the least you would expect would be an email or a phone call to let us know how it was going and when the play park was ready.”

The Friends of Stanford Way Play Park group was launched in 2021 after the play area in Stanford Way Park fell into disrepair.

Chris said: “The area was no longer being maintained, and we feared that, if we didn't do something about it, we would lose the park – like some other play parks in the area.”

The group contacted Chesterfield Borough Council with their concerns. They were advised that they needed to raise £5,000, 10 per cent of the total costs of the play park refurbishment. The remaining costs were set to be match-funded by the parks team at the council.

Chris said: “It was quite difficult to raise the money. It took us a year and a half of posting leaflets, doing events, going to events, organising tombolas and fundraising in any way we could.

"After we raised the money, we had a meeting with the council where we went through the entire process as to what would happen regarding the design. They explained to us that it would go into a school, and the school would pick the design and get back to us.

“But after that initial meeting, it was zero communication. I personally have been trying to contact the council, get information off them through the last few years. “Most of the time they didn’t respond, and when they did, the would just tell you that it's in progress.”

Chris explained that residents, who donated their own money to the play area fundraiser, have been anxious about what happened with the funds.

Chris George said that the new play area is brilliant. Photo shows his son enjoying the new play park.

He said: “I've had frustrated members of the public asking me where did the money that we raised go. They were concerned what was happening, because it had been so long and we didn’t have any updates.

"It's not nice when you've gone to the effort to do something nice for local community as we did and then you’ve got no answers for these people that wanted to know where their money have gone, which was understandable.”

Eventually, the group found out that the park was ready from a council tree surgeon who was carrying out work.

Chris said: “One of the group members happened to see a tree surgeon and asked them if anything was happening with the play area. They informed him that it was because the park was going to be open soon. The council didn't seem interested in emailing us.

"The last thing I heard from the council was that it would be ready at some point in 2025 to 2026.

"Two or three weeks ago I emailed them to ask them if they've got any update regarding the opening of the park. I've still had no response.”

Chris said that despite of the lack of communication from the council, the group was happy with how the play area turned out.

He said: “What they have put in is brilliant. It's a great park. They’ve done a really good job of it. They seem to have done a lot more than originally planned.

"It’s only a shame that we've done an awful lot as a group and we did not even know about the opening."

Councillor Steve Lismore, Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet member for health and wellbeing, said: “Stanford Way play space is a fantastic example of the work we’ve been doing across the borough to enhance facilities which improve the quality of life for local families.

“Our team did speak with a member of the group on the telephone to provide an update on progress, but we can’t always confirm exactly how long the work will take as it is dependent on a range of factors. The works were completed to a very high standard, and we thought it important that it open as quickly as possible so that families could start enjoying the play area. We therefore opened it as soon as the commissioning inspection (to confirm it was safe to use) was completed on Monday 28 July.

“We regularly refurbish play areas without hosting any form of opening event and accordingly we did not organise one for this play space.

“We recognise the important work that Friends’ groups across the borough do, building support for their parks within the local community, helping to keep them tidy and litter free, raising funds for new equipment and highlighting any issues with their parks to our green spaces team for them to deal with. I want to thank the Friends of Standford Way for their work in developing and supporting this fantastic community facility and can only apologise if they feel that the council has not engaged with them sufficiently.”