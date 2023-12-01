Disabled woman handed £100 parking fine after parking at Derbyshire supermarket car park

A woman who had a stroke five years ago has been fined £100 for parking on the Iceland car park in Buxton - despite having a disabled badge.

Amanda Dejongh has a stroke five years ago. She has since raised lots of money for the Stroke Association and is currently contesting a parking fien with Iceland in Buxton. Photo submitted

Amanda Dejongh was in Buxton’s Iceland for less than ten minutes buying bread and milk and weeks later a letter came through fining her for parking without a ticket and she had to pay £100.

She said: “I panicked as they were threatening me with court if I didn’t pay so I paid. It was only when I stopped and thought I have a blue badge that I shouldn't have to pay.

“I could have parked on double yellow lines with my badge and been a nuisance but I didn’t - I parked in a bay with my badge on display.

“All the car parks in Buxton allow free parking for blue badge holders so I didn’t think Iceland’s car park would be any different.”Since receiving her fine in July she has spent months contesting and trying to get her money back but to no avail.

She said: “I had a stroke five years ago, I lost the use of the left side of my body and my whole life turned upside down.

“It took my a long time to adapt to my new life and even longer to accept this was my life now.

“Since then I have fought so hard to get back to walking, and driving and not letting the stroke beat me.

“Now it seems I’m fighting again.

“It is unethical that blue badge holders are treated differently in just this one car park in the town. It makes no sense to me.”

Amanda, from Matlock Bath was in Buxton visiting her partner when she got the fine.

She said: “I have been into the store and the manager has been so helpful but sadly he can’t revoke the parking fine.

“I have been emailing head office or sitting on hold for up to an hour but no one seems able to refund my money.

“I would like Iceland to apologise, refund me my money and change its policy on blue badge holders and parking if not for me but for other people going forward.”