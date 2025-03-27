The rally was organised by Raine Magyar who said: “The Government once again is punishing disabled people for something that we have absolutely no control over. They want to cut £5billion from the welfare budget when a 2% wealth tax could save £25million a year.” Raine accused the Government of targeting the most vulnerable people in the country.

Chesterfield artist Bella Milroy was among the 30-strong group of protesters who gathered on the pavement outside the town’s Labour headquarters. Bella said: “It's really difficult for me to leave the house – just turning up and being among other disabled people felt really special. There was a great turnout and a really good atmosphere. The traffic was quite slow moving and drivers were honking their horns.”

The demonstration took place on the day that the Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves announced a proposal to save £4.1billion by tightening the eligibility to the disability benefit PIP (Personal Independence Payment).

Chesterfield Trades Union Council posted: “Well done to Disability Rights campaigners who organised at short notice this protest outside the offices of Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins today on the day Rachel Reeves announced policies to hammer working class communities.”

Mr Perkins said: “I totally understand the concerns of people who fear they will lose money that they rely on. There is an ongoing consultation regarding the reforms to PIP which I will be engaging with. I would ask that anyone who believes they will be affected by the reforms to contact my office so I can feed their personal circumstances into the consultation.

"I wasn’t aware of the planned protest outside my office, but I am happy to meet with the campaigners to discuss their concerns, which I totally understand.”

Welfare cuts protest Protesters voiced their opinions outside Chesterfield Labour Club. Photo: Brian Eyre

Welfare cuts protest Protest organiser Raine Magyar, centre, accused the Government of targeting the most vulnerable. Photo: Brian Eyre

Bella Milroy spelled out her views during the protest. Photo: Brian Eyre