Disabled pensioner from Chesterfield 'unable to use bathroom for months'

Joan Stephenson who has been waiting nine months for the council to turn her bathroom into a wet room.

Joan Stephenson, 86, is awaiting her current bathroom to be adapted into a wetroom after a number of accidents left her in hospital.

Ms Stephenson, who lives in Hasland, uses a wheelchair and is an amputee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She told us: “I was in hospital quite a while and they said before I came home they had to see where I was living to see if it was appropriate before leaving the hospital.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joan Stephenson has been waiting nine months for the council to turn her bathroom into a wet room.

“They have then had the architects in, drawn up the plans, but I’ve just been waiting for them to get the three quotes they need but, in the meantime, I’ve not been able to use the bath and I’ve not even been able to use the toilet properly.

“It starts to affect your skin and you are more prone to infections like sepsis. It’s unbelieve that it’s taking so long, it really is.”

A spokesperson for Chesterfield Borough Council said the local authority “understood the importance” of the adaptation but they were unable to provide a timeframe for its completion. They said that an officer would offer support to Mrs Stephenson “until the work is complete”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They added: “The Disabled Facilities Grant is used to help towards the cost of providing adaptations, to make sure people with disabilities can remain safe in their home. The general process we follow is that once we receive a homeowner’s consent to carry out the work, Derbyshire County Council’s adaptations team then procures a contractor, obtaining three quotes to ensure fairness and value for money. Chesterfield Borough Council then oversees the completion of the work and administers the grant.