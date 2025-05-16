Pizza Point, a takeaway at Crown Square in Matlock, received a one-out-of-five food hygiene score after an inspection carried out on April 1.

Pizza Point, a takeaway at Crown Square, serving pizzas, kebabs, chips and more, received a one-star hygiene rating following an inspection carried out on Tuesday, April 1 – meaning ‘major improvement’ is ‘necessary’.

The Freedom of Information Request (FOI) submitted to Derbyshire Dales District Council revealed the details of the full inspection report.

During the visit, inspectors found ‘some major non compliance’ with ‘food hygiene and safety procedures’ as well as ‘structural requirements’.

Several bags of frozen chips, which were found left out at room temperature overnight, had ‘fully defrosted’ and were ‘no longer suitable for use as they were soft to touch’.

The report reads: “This is a food safety risk as lack of temperature control means bacterial will grow and multiply.”

Inspectors found that the kebab spit was dirty with fat build up at the bottom which has not been cleaned since the previous day.

During the visit, the hot hold was not on, however there was left over doner kebab in the hot hold and a lot of chilli sauce.

One of the inspectors said in the report : “It was confirmed the Doner Kebab was from the night before and it was disappointing that I had to ask for this to be thrown away several times and it was not immediately sorted. This should have been discarded of during the closing checks.”

During the visit, inspectors were told that the chili sauce was prepared monthly – but the process behind storing the sauce was ‘unclear’.

The report adds: “At the time of my visit it was not hot and therefore I have concerns this is being stored in the hot hold over night. It is an offence to sell or expose for sale foodstuffs that may be unfit or of poor quality due to poor temperature control.

“You must not keep foodstuffs in the hot-hold overnight and re-use the next day as this is a serious temperature breach posing a significant food safety risk as this allows food poisoning bacteria to grow.”

Dirt was found across the Pizza Point premises – including on the seal of the wash hand basin and the sinks which were ‘dirty and mouldy’. The external back door was ‘very dirty with a build up of debris’.

The shelves above the double sinks were ‘dirty’ with equipment and utensils including whisks, cheese graters and lids for tubs stored in direct contact with the surface. Some fixture legs and tin openers were ‘rusting’.

Sauce bottles were ‘heavily soiled’ and food containers inside fridge units ‘dirty’, while seals of chest freezers’ very dirty’.

The waste area was untidy with cigarette butts on the floor and overflowing waste bins – which could potentially attract pests.

Additionally, the external door had a gap underneath where ‘pests could enter the premises’.

The report reads: "You must clean this area and maintain in a tidy condition to deter pests. We have recently received complaints regarding pests at your premises and a different officer has visited for this purpose.

“It was unclear whether you currently have a Pest Contractor and no records were shown for this.”

During the inspection ventilation filters were not installed directly above the grill and the ventilation also appeared dirty.

There was also a chain connecting the ceiling to the ventilation, which was ‘dirty’ - with inspectors suggesting this needed to be cleaned to prevent contamination of foodstuffs on the grill.

The ceiling was flaking and the floor covering was ripped in some areas especially near the washing up room and around the external back door.

Inspectors rated the confidence in management and control procedures as ‘low' and found that the Pizza Point’s written procedures, a part of the food safety management system, were ‘missing’.

Some further safety concerned were raised in regards to the dough machine which was found to be in use ‘without its safety guard in place’.

The report adds: “This presents a serious risk of injury and is a breach of Health and Safety requirements. The equipment must not be used until the guard is reinstated and fully operational.”

Pizza Point was approached for a comment.