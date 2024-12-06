"Directors have taken the incredibly difficult decision" Up to 45 full-time jobs at risk at loss-making Chesterfield auction house

Consultation has begun on proposed redundancies at John Pye Auctions, Chesterfield.

Proposed redundancies at a loss-making Chesterfield auction house put nearly a third of the workforce at risk of losing their jobs.

Up to 45 full-time roles are hanging in the balance at John Pye Auctions on Pottery Lane West. The company said it has no plans to close the site.

A statement from John Pye & Sons Limited said: “Our site at Chesterfield is not currently performing at a level that can continue to be sustained by the wider business. Despite operational and performance improvement initiatives that have been implemented over the past 12 months, the site is running at a loss.

"With the most recent budget announcement further increasing employer wage costs and National Insurance contributions from April 2025, the directors have taken the incredibly difficult decision to enter into a period of consultation which could affect up to 45 out of 129 full time roles.

"Employee representatives have been elected to work through the consultation process with our HR team, to find potential ways to avoid the current proposals. The consultation period will be a minimum of 30 days.

"We understand this is a very difficult time and we will be working closely with colleagues to explore all possible alternatives.”

John Pye is the UK’s leading commercial auction house with its headquarters in Nottingham and sites in Birmingham, Marchington, Bo’ness in Scotland and Zaragoza in Spain.

The statement said: “Chesterfield plays a pivotal role in John Pye’s long-term business strategy, and there are no plans for its closure.

"We remain committed to maintaining our market-leading position by investing in cutting-edge technology. Additionally, we have upgraded the site’s equipment and installed state-of-the-art racking systems to enhance capacity and operational efficiency.”