Four former cricket sheds on the Hardwick Hall estate face demolition after reaching the end of their run.

The timber buildings have been used for storage but are now falling into disrepair. A statement from the National Trust to Bolsover District Council says: “The tenancy which previously used the buildings concluded in 2023 and there is consequently no current need for the existing structures

or similar.”

The National Trust is applying for planning consent to demolish the buildings, which are constructed of softwood and have felt roofs, and level the ground.