Dignitaries gather at county hall in Matlock for proclamation of the new king

The proclamation of the new Sovereign took place at County Hall, Matlock, at 1pm today.

Derbyshire High Sheriff Michael Copestake read the proclamation as members of the public watched on, following an introduction by the Lord Lieutenant of Derbyshire, Elizabeth Fothergill CBE.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire County Council said: “It is with enormous sadness that Derbyshire County Council offers, on behalf of Derbyshire residents, councillors and staff, its sincere and profound condolences to the Royal Family following the death of Her Majesty The Queen.

“The Queen made a number of visits to Derbyshire and is held dear in the hearts of local people, as was clear during The Platinum Jubilee celebrations this year.

“The county offers its profound gratitude to Her Majesty The Queen for her tireless service, dedication and duty to the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and wider world.“The Union flag is flying at half mast at County Hall in Matlock and the building will be lit up every night during the period of mourning in honour of Her Majesty The Queen.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Floral tributes can be placed on the terrace at County Hall from 2.30pm today.

Buckingham Palace’s e-book of condolence is now available at www.royal.uk

A book of condolence is available in the reception at County Hall in Matlock for residents to leave tributes.

It will be open from 8am to 6pm Mondays to Fridays and from 9 to 5pm on Saturdays until the day after the Queen’s funeral.

Floral tributes can also be left on the terrace at County Hall from 2.30pm today.

A national e-book of condolence is also available for people to leave tributes.

Books of condolence are also available in libraries in: Alfreton, Ashbourne, Bakewell, Belper, Bolsover, Buxton, Chesterfield, Dronfield, Glossop, Heanor, Ilkeston, Long Eaton, Ripley and Swadlincote.