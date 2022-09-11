Dignitaries gather at county hall in Matlock for proclamation of the new king
Dignitaries including the Leader of Derbyshire County Council Councillor Barry Lewis and Civic Chairman Councillor David Wilson gathered at County Hall in Matlock today for the official proclamation formally confirming King Charles as the monarch.
Derbyshire High Sheriff Michael Copestake read the proclamation as members of the public watched on, following an introduction by the Lord Lieutenant of Derbyshire, Elizabeth Fothergill CBE.
A spokesperson for Derbyshire County Council said: “It is with enormous sadness that Derbyshire County Council offers, on behalf of Derbyshire residents, councillors and staff, its sincere and profound condolences to the Royal Family following the death of Her Majesty The Queen.
“The Queen made a number of visits to Derbyshire and is held dear in the hearts of local people, as was clear during The Platinum Jubilee celebrations this year.
“The county offers its profound gratitude to Her Majesty The Queen for her tireless service, dedication and duty to the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and wider world.“The Union flag is flying at half mast at County Hall in Matlock and the building will be lit up every night during the period of mourning in honour of Her Majesty The Queen.”
Most Popular
-
1
Experts urge Derbyshire residents to prepare for an invasion of Ultra-Rats
-
2
Derbyshire photographer met the Queen two days before her death and took the last pictures of her
-
3
Derbyshire takeaway boss ordered to pay more than £1,400 after being caught fly-tipping
-
4
Proclamation of King Charles III to be held at Chesterfield Town Hall
-
5
Derbyshire maths teacher struck off for sexual abuse of female pupils
Floral tributes can be placed on the terrace at County Hall from 2.30pm today.
Buckingham Palace’s e-book of condolence is now available at www.royal.uk
A book of condolence is available in the reception at County Hall in Matlock for residents to leave tributes.
It will be open from 8am to 6pm Mondays to Fridays and from 9 to 5pm on Saturdays until the day after the Queen’s funeral.
Floral tributes can also be left on the terrace at County Hall from 2.30pm today.
A national e-book of condolence is also available for people to leave tributes.
Books of condolence are also available in libraries in: Alfreton, Ashbourne, Bakewell, Belper, Bolsover, Buxton, Chesterfield, Dronfield, Glossop, Heanor, Ilkeston, Long Eaton, Ripley and Swadlincote.
They will be available to sign during the library’s normal opening hours.