What was your most memorable experience in these Chesterfield pubs?

Did you spend unforgettable nights of drinking and celebrating in these 14 pubs in Chesterfield?

Nights of drinking, dancing and companionship are staple ingredients of Chesterfield’s pub culture.

By Gay Bolton
Friday, 6th May 2022, 2:06 pm

For most people an evening at their favourite watering hole is one worth celebrating rather than an occasion where they are drinking to forget their troubles.

‘What Chesterfield pub sparks the most memories for you’ was the question we asked on the Derbyshire Times’ Facebook page.

There were shout-outs for long-gone venues like The Shakespeare and Carter’s Bar. Helen Cooke said: “The Douglas Robson. Many a happy hour in there.”

‘Cheap shots’ in the Polish bar was one of the recollections that Rachel Russell added to the mix.

1. Welbeck Inn

Ian Turner posts: "Saturday nights singing along to jukebox. Black velvet band, a particular favourite!"

2. Whites Bar

Carol Peters says that Whites Bar sparked the most memories for her. Do you recognise anyone on this photo?

3. Painted Wagon

A boarded-up window backs up Ian Peters memory of the Painted Wagon: "Aptly named, just like the Wild West."

4. Spires

Rachel Russell says of Spires: "Music SO loud your chest was permanently thudding and Jerry Springer on the TV."

