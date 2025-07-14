Cause for celebration for employees of Chesterfield's Elliott & Heath Opticians practice which is 60 years old.

One of Chesterfield’s longest standing businesses is celebrating its diamond jubilee.

Elliott and Heath Opticians has been a cornerstone of vision care in the area for six decades. The business was founded by the Elliott family on Newbold Road in 1952.

Andrew Elliott, who retired in 2016 and is the last remaining son of the founding family chain, will join a community celebration at the practice on Friday, July 18, between 2pm and 4pm.

Practice spokesperson Beth Ralph said: “The original business was at 77 Newbold Road and is in fact over 80 years old but as they didn't keep records like we do now there is no evidence of its age except the patients who report coming as children and still attend for their regular eye examinations today. We do know the practice has been located at 79 Newbold Road at least 60 years.

Ruth Bilton, Natalie Murphy, Lesley Vaines at Elliott & Heath on Newbold Road, Chesterfield.

"We are incredibly proud to reach this milestone. The community has supported us for 60 years and this is our way of saying thank you – while sharing some of the exciting things that are happening in modern eye care.

Elliott and Heath has most recently introduced Night Lenses, a revolutionary overnight lens that reshapes the eye to eliminate the need for glasses or lenses during the day.

The practice also supports the NHS and local hospitals with emergency eye care, glaucoma monitoring, and fitting specialist lenses and frames for complex eye conditions and facial features.