Trevor and Jennifer Parker of Wingerworth celebrate their diamond wedding anniversary on February 8, 2024.

Trevor and Jennifer will spend the big day on Thursday, February 8, at home in Wingerworth where they still live in the same house that they bought and moved into six months after their wedding day.

They will mark their milestone in married life with a five-day holiday in Suffolk. Trevor, 83, said: “We are going with all the family and the grandkids’ partners to stay in a large house.” The house party will include daughters Sarah and Tracey, granddaughters Aidan, Mackenzie and Amory and grandson Casey. Trevor said: “Aidan is at college in Essex and it’s easy for her to get to Suffolk.”

The couple enjoy travelling and have a caravan. Jennifer, 80, said: “We do caravanning a lot. We like touring all around Derbyshire.” Trevor said: “We’ve been to Scotland a few times with the caravan.”

Scotland is close to the hearts of Trevor and Jennifer who spent their honeymoon touring the country and stopping in hotels. They left Chesterfield on the night of their wedding in an A35 van and set out for the furthest point – Fort William which was 400 miles away. Trevor said: “We stopped at Glasgow and I slept in the back of our little van and then we carried on to Fort William. We spent seven days touring around Scotland.

"We’d been up to Scotland two or three times before and we liked it. We used to go with my mum and dad and Jenny’s mum and dad.”

The couple were married at Chesterfield Parish Church in 1964, following a six-year courtship. Jennifer’s two bridesmaids were Trevor’s cousin and her cousin. Trevor’s best man was his brother Glynn. At a reception in the Portland Hotel the new Mr and Mrs Parker and their guests dined on chicken salad and dessert. “It was a lovely day,” said Jennifer.

Trevor and Jennifer first met while they were with friends in Queen’s Park and arranged a date at the Regal Cinema. At the time Jennifer was 15 years old and still at school while Trevor was working at British Electrical Repairs at Lordsmill Street.

On leaving school Jennifer worked as a typist, firstly at J.A.B. Short builders on Sheffield Road, then at Yeomans Army and Navy Stores on Beetwell Street and lastly at Bryan Donkins on Derby Road. She left work to have eldest daughter Sarah and younger daughter Tracey arrived two years later.

Jennifer said: “When Sarah and Tracey started school, I was a dinner supervisor at Birdholme Junior School where they were. Then I left there and went to Rother Junior School on Jawbones Hill where I was a dinner supervisor until I retired.”

Trevor worked for a total of 43 years at British Electrical Repairs, firstly employed in armature winding where he repaired motors and transformers and latterly as an electrical fitter. He left British Electrical Repairs to work at Elecwind at Clay Cross for two years but rejoined his old company after being tempted back by a better job with more pay. Trevor worked at British Electrical Repairs until he retired.

Nowadays, the couple enjoy walking in their beloved home county. Jennifer said: “I wouldn’t move from Derbyshire – we love everything about it.”

Jennifer is one of the original members of the Open Door ladies club which was launched around 35 years ago. She said: “We used to have a little room in St Augustines Church on Derby Road and have meetings and coffee mornings. We now meet in a lady’s house once a month – we have about 15 members.”