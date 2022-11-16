Developers’ plans for 75 new homes on site just outside Chesterfield approved by council
Proposals for the construction of 75 new homes in a village on the outskirts of Chesterfield have been approved.
A 75-home development by Woodall Homes on Top Road, Calow has received reserved matters approval from North East Derbyshire District Council, having been granted outline planning permission in December 2021.
The new site will feature a mix of one, two, three and four-bedroom properties, including bungalows. The development will be accessed from Oaks Farm Lane, which is to be upgraded and will include a 2m wide footpath.Darren Abbott, planning director at Woodall Homes said: “We can’t wait to get started on the new development, with work expected to begin in early 2023.
“There is already a fantastic community growing within Calow, with our nearby Churchfields progressing well. We love working within the area and I know the entire team are looking forward to the beginning of this next project.”
This development includes comprehensive landscaping proposals, providing for broad undeveloped areas of green infrastructure, wildlife-friendly habitats, native planting, additional hedgerows and the retention of existing woodland – which is to be protected. The public right of way through the development will also be maintained, providing recreational access to the countryside for the community.
A number of residents, however, have expressed their worries about being surrounded by new housing estates – with a number of developments planned or underway in the area.
Calow Parish Council have also previously highlighted concerns with the number of planning applications in the village, outside of the recently approved Local Plan, that have been given the green light.