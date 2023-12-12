Developer's plan to revive Chesterfield pub is back on the table
Triward Holdings, which owns the dilapidated Martha’s Vineyard building on Corporation Street, wants to transform the premises to attract families and diners.
The company has applied for planning consent to reorganise the lower ground and ground floors to form two units selling food and drink, create a new orangery, upgrade the beer garden and form three flats within the bulding.
A statement to Chesterfield Borough Council says: “The proposals will provide increased visual animation to the streets reinvigorating this important corner junction in a well-established area for nightlife within the town. The applicant’s business model however will seek to shift the focus more towards families and dining and real ale rather than the bar/nightclub culture that precedes this application.”
Planning permission was originally granted for the scheme in 2017. That consent has now lapsed due to a condition that the proposed work must begin within three years.