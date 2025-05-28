Developer's plan to breathe new life into old M&S premises in Chesterfield town centre

By Gay Bolton
Published 28th May 2025, 08:28 BST

Small commercial or retail units are proposed for the former Marks & Spencer premises in Chesterfield town centre.

An application submitted on behalf of ALB Chesterfield Ltd to the borough council seeks full planning permission to create three units on the ground floor of the High Street property and make minor alterations to the shopfront.

Under the proposal, the ground floor trading area would be separate from the first floor and existing staircases removed. The external alterations would consist of an additional auto-sliding door and entrance threshold/alcove to the centre unit.

The scheme would breathe new life into the building which was bought by Nottingham based ALB Group for an undisclosed fee two years after M&S relocated to the Ravenside retail park.

A pop-up bargain shop opened on the ground floor of the High Street premises several weeks ago.

