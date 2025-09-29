Developers are aiming to build 1,000 new homes, a primary school and mixed-use local centre, near Chesterfield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hallam Land is proposing the development for a large agricultural site to the east of Manor Road, Brimington. While an application for outline planning permission has yet to be submitted, the company has instructed urban designers nineteen47 to request an Environmental Impact Assessment Screening Opinion from Chesterfield Borough Council.

Screening is a procedure used to determine whether a proposed development is likely to have significant effects on the environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 61 hectare site is bound by Westwood woodland to the east, agricultural land to the south and residential development to the north and west. It is identified in the Chesterfield Local Plan (adopted in 2020) as one of the borough’s Strategic Gaps and Green Wedges which prevent urban sprawl and ensure access to the countryside.