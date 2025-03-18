Developer's bid to cut affordable homes they had promised to build in Derbyshire town rejected

A Derbyshire council has refused to allow a developer to cut back the number of affordable homes it had promised to build.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At an Amber Valley Borough Council meeting on Monday, March 17 councillors rejected plans from UIM Properties for changes to its 62-home housing project next to the Asher Lane Business Park and Butterley Reservoir.

The firm has reduced its project from 62 homes to 51 but says it cannot afford to build any affordable homes at all – after promising 18 affordable properties when granted approval in November 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following a debate in October, the developer was asked to reconsider its position and negotiate with the council and this resulted in 10 per cent affordable housing being suggested – five homes.

The proposed development site north of Ripley. Image from Google.

However, this has now been rejected by councillors.

Cllr David Williams said irrespective of the affordable housing contributions, the scheme had many other reasons to be rejected, including frequent flooding on the roads surrounding the site.

He said Asher Lane was “at a very high risk of flooding” which “poses a health and safety risk to residents, businesses and their visitors”.

Cllr Williams said there were already issues with parking in the surrounding area creating a bottleneck which stretches back to Ripley making travel through to the town “impossible”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A resident who has lived near the site for nearly 40 years said in January Asher Lane was under three feet of floodwater, saying this was “the worst I have seen in 40 years”.

He said traffic in the area was already a problem without 51 extra homes and two cars per household.

Bob Woollard, agent for the applicants, said all other issues with the application had been discussed and approved and only the planning obligations were being re-debated.

He said: “This is not an attempt to cheat the system or avoid our planning obligations, it is just the inherent cost of regenerating brownfield land and the relatively low value of houses in this area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is not an attempt to side-step our planning obligations, we are dedicated to achieving sustainable development.

“This is perhaps the final opportunity to achieve the redevelopment of this site, if not it will likely return to an open storage use, which may potentially be more economically viable given the current market.”

Cllr Chris Emmas-Williams, council leader, said the “failure” to provide sufficient mitigation for the scheme, through affordable housing, education and open space improvements, the project was now “unsustainable” and should be rejected.

Cllr Fay Atkinson said: “I think developers applying to reduce affordable housing after they have been given approval has become a trend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This policy is in place for a reason. We shouldn’t waiver on this. We should revoke the applications if they can’t meet their obligations. They should submit a new application.”

Cllr Eva Long said: “We have got to be careful about the messaging. We have got to be careful about setting a precedent.

“What is to stop developers sitting on land and then reapplying to change their obligations?”

Cllr Emmas-Williams said: “We have to deliver affordable housing when developments are being made in this borough. “To come back with 10 per cent is just not acceptable, I am afraid, as far as I am concerned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think we need to be saying that if developers do not agree to the Section 106 (planning obligations legal agreement) in six months then we start refusing applications. We need to make that clear as an authority.”

The planned changes were rejected by a vote of 10 votes for and one against.