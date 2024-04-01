Developer throws £1.2k ‘in the ring’ to support ‘wonderful’ local children’s event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

For the fourth consecutive year, the developer is donating much-needed funds to Circus Starr, a charitable organisation that lays on world-class, family friendly circus performances across the UK for local children and their carers.

The inclusive event aims to bring the ‘thrills and excitement’ of the circus to children in local communities, including those who may have found attending such an event difficult in the past.

This year’s Nottingham performance of the animal-free ‘circus with a purpose’ takes place at The Grange Hall, Vicarage Lane, Radcliffe-on-Trent, Nottinghamshire, NG12 2FB, on Sunday, May 26.

Peter James Homes’ sizable £1,200 contribution will provide 40 children’s tickets to the show, as well as sensory packs for the children, and access for their parent or carer.

Performances of the Nottingham show will be signed in British Sign Language for hearing impaired audience members. All tickets have already been allocated for the event.

Nottingham is one of 74 UK locations chosen this year to make dreams come true for hundreds of children, with entertainment designed specifically to engage even the most vulnerable of attendees.

The donation by Peter James Homes is part of the company’s long-term commitment to support the local areas in which they work.

MaryClaire Morgan, sales manager at Peter James Homes, said: “The annual Circus Starr performance is such a wonderful experience for local children and their carers that we are proud to give it our support again this year.

“The smiles on the faces of the children and their carers at last year’s Circus Starr events were priceless. It is an event that truly creates some amazing memories for attendees.

“We’re honoured and delighted to be able to do something special for local communities and are so happy that our support of the event makes so many dreams come true – it’s worth every single penny and more.”

Through sponsorships and donations from businesses and individuals around the UK, Circus Starr has donated thousands of free tickets, worth more than £1.3m, since 1987.

Michelle Crossley, fundraising director for Circus Starr, said: “Times are getting harder than ever, but it is thanks to the continued support of firms such as Peter James Homes that we can continue to share a positive and magical experience with children in communities across the country.

“Circus Starr is an inclusive event and has been an annual highlight for children in the community who deserve a little magic.

“We understand that attending mainstream events can be difﬁcult for children with additional needs or families in difﬁcult circumstances which is why we’ve created a tut-free zone; a show in which shouting out, dancing and jumping up and down are expected.

"Our inclusive shows create an environment where children are able to come along, have fun, and forget about their worries. A place where families can be themselves and make wonderful memories together.”

Michelle added: “We are so grateful for the fantastic support we have received from Peter James Homes. It is thanks to community driven business like them that we are able to continue our valuable work and help those most vulnerable make precious memories that they can cherish for a lifetime.”

Peter James Homes supports children’s charities throughout the year. Hundreds of Christmas gifts were donated to the Mission Christmas appeal. In conjunction with the developer’s infrastructure partner McCann Ltd, the house builder supports the annual campaign run by charity Cash for Kids.

The company also gets involved in numerous other projects for the wider community throughout the year, including the introduction of a ‘Wish Tree’ at its Woodland Heights Development in Bullbridge, Derbyshire, donations to Derbyshire Wildlife Trust’s renovation of the historic Aqueduct Cottage, on Cromford Canal, and funding free community events.

Peter James Homes has built its reputation on designing high-quality homes that utilise the best in local craftsmanship.

Its latest ongoing developments include the picturesque 148-home Woodlands Heights development in Bullbridge.

To find out more about Peter James Homes, call 0115 973 3258 or visit www.peterjameshomes.co.uk.