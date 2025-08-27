Developer submits plans for 80 affordable homes on Green Belt site in Derbyshire village

A developer has submitted plans for 80 affordable homes on a Green Belt site in a Derbyshire village.

The plans, from Wheeldon Brothers, would see 80 homes built off Cross Hill in Crosshill, between Loscoe and Codnor in the Amber Valley Green Belt.

In its application, which will be decided in the next few months, the developer says its plans are “made in direct response to the Government’s drive to significantly boost the supply of new homes and to address the recognised shortfall of housing land supply in Amber Valley”.

Last year, the borough saw its nationally-set annual housing targets increased from 428 homes per year to 615 – a 44 per cent rise.

The proposed site in Cross Hill, Crosshill.

The applicant also details that it believes the Cross Hill plot represents “grey belt” development, which is Green Belt land which is ready to be repurposed, under a new national policy brought in during late 2024.

Regardless of this perceived grey belt designation, the developers also believe that the homes, because all would be classified as affordable, would meet the “very special circumstances” required to build on the protected Green Belt.

If approved, the planned development would sit to the rear of existing homes in Highfield Close, Cross Hill and Middleton Avenue and stretch towards Codnor-Denby Lane.

The developers say the scheme represents “sustainable development” which would not be dubbed “inappropriate” in the Green Belt due to the use of land which would not “fundamentally undermine the purposes of the remaining Green Belt”.

They detail that the site is already enclosed on three sides by residential development and “would not lead to an incongruous pattern of development or lead to any unrestricted sprawl but instead would be a managed infilling of land”.

The developer claims: “It is clear that the application site constitutes land within the Green Belt that makes a very limited contribution to the relevant purposes of the Green Belt, and as such, it can be concluded that the site constitutes Grey Belt land.”

As of this article’s publication, there are two letters of support which have lodged with the council of the plans, backing the need for the homes due to the extensive council house waiting list.

Meanwhile, there are currently 24 objection letters lodged by opposing residents, detailing concerns about building in the Green Belt, existing traffic, merging of Loscoe and Crosshill, lack of school and health facilities and the affordability of the “affordable” homes.

Access to the site would be gained on a new formal road link, currently forming a farming track, between existing houses in Cross Hill.