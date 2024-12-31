Developer plans to replace 50 outdated bungalows in Derbyshire village with 69 new homes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Developers are aiming to replace 50 old bungalows with new homes in a Derbyshire village.

Rykneld Homes is seeking planning consent from North East Derbyshire District Council to knock down the outdated properties and build 69 two-bedroom bungalows on land off Brierley Road, Stonebroom.

A report to the council states: “The existing homes comprise of post-war prefabricated bungalows of timber construction. They have very poor energy performance, are difficult to keep warm and are non-compliant with current Building Regulations. As they stand, works cannot be undertaken to achieve an EPC rating of C or above which is now required by 2030. Redevelopment is the only viable option.

“A programme of decanting existing residents into unoccupied homes whilst demolition and redevelopment takes place has been discussed with residents.

Outdated post-war bungalows in Stonebroom would be replaced with new energy-efficient properties under plans by Rykneld Homes (photo: North East Derbyshire District Council)

"Brierley Road is a bus route which will need to be diverted during construction and an alternative route identified.”

The proposed bungalows, which would be occupied by residents aged 65 years and above, would be of contemporary design and feature Air Source Heat Pumps. Each property would have an allocated parking space.

Vistry Group have entered into a partnership agreement with Rykneld to construct the new homes upon receipt of planning permission.