Developer plans to replace 50 outdated bungalows in Derbyshire village with 69 new homes

By Gay Bolton
Published 31st Dec 2024, 10:35 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Developers are aiming to replace 50 old bungalows with new homes in a Derbyshire village.

Rykneld Homes is seeking planning consent from North East Derbyshire District Council to knock down the outdated properties and build 69 two-bedroom bungalows on land off Brierley Road, Stonebroom.

A report to the council states: “The existing homes comprise of post-war prefabricated bungalows of timber construction. They have very poor energy performance, are difficult to keep warm and are non-compliant with current Building Regulations. As they stand, works cannot be undertaken to achieve an EPC rating of C or above which is now required by 2030. Redevelopment is the only viable option.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“A programme of decanting existing residents into unoccupied homes whilst demolition and redevelopment takes place has been discussed with residents.

Outdated post-war bungalows in Stonebroom would be replaced with new energy-efficient properties under plans by Rykneld Homes (photo: North East Derbyshire District Council)Outdated post-war bungalows in Stonebroom would be replaced with new energy-efficient properties under plans by Rykneld Homes (photo: North East Derbyshire District Council)
Outdated post-war bungalows in Stonebroom would be replaced with new energy-efficient properties under plans by Rykneld Homes (photo: North East Derbyshire District Council)

"Brierley Road is a bus route which will need to be diverted during construction and an alternative route identified.”

The proposed bungalows, which would be occupied by residents aged 65 years and above, would be of contemporary design and feature Air Source Heat Pumps. Each property would have an allocated parking space.

Vistry Group have entered into a partnership agreement with Rykneld to construct the new homes upon receipt of planning permission.

Related topics:Derbyshire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice