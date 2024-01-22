Developer offers assurances to worried residents over controversial Derbyshire housing scheme

A housing developer has offered assurances to worried residents that it has considered the wider community’s concerns from the beginning of its controversial plans to build 275 new homes near two Derbyshire villages.

Chesterfield Borough Council’s planning committee approved a planning application for the Pearl housing scheme, near Tom Lane, between Duckmanton and Long Duckmanton, including a commercial zone and a community area last summer despite some residents’ objections.

Housebuilder Honey has now announced it aims to deliver the 275 new homes with a gross development value of £78m in Duckmanton subject to further planning approval, as well as a new £50m, 174 development at Upperthorpe Road, in Killamarsh, which will be part of a joint scheme with Harron Homes North Midlands for an overall 322 new homes in Killamarsh.

Concerning the Duckmanton development, a Honey spokesperson said: “We would like to assure residents that we have carefully considered the wider community in our plans from the outset, and how we can balance any concerns with the village’s need for new homes.

Proposed Residential Development Site From Rectory Road, Duckmanton

“If planning is granted, we will work closely with Chesterfield Borough Council and all relevant agencies to ensure the required planning and environmental conditions are adhered to as we build.

“We are committed to delivering a development which provides Duckmanton with thoughtfully designed homes built to the latest environmental standards which will further enhance the village’s appeal.”

The 16.6 hectare Duckmanton site is on agricultural fields located to the west of the village of Duckmanton and north of the village of Long Duckmanton and it slopes away from Rectory Road to the west.

Objecting residents raised concerns with the council during the planning application process for the Duckmanton scheme in August, 2023, about feared over-development, the loss of greenfield land, potential harm to wildlife, sewage capacity, the strain on facilities and flooding on Tom Lane and Rectory Road, with traffic safety and congestion fears along Tom Lane.

Protestors Opposed To A Duckmanton Housing Scheme Gather At Chesterfield Borough Council\'S Town Hall

Concerned residents submitted 152 comments to the borough council and eight letters were read out at a planning meeting as campaigners held banners referring to “No resources at Ducky,” “Flooding on Tom Lane,” “discharge of raw sewage,” and “dangerous traffic junctions.”

However, the council stated the development is acceptable in terms of potential drainage subject to consultations and conditions and the approval of ‘reserved matters’, and the site is deemed to be in a sustainable location for homes as part of the authority’s Local Plan with some affordable housing.

Conditions include a £247,500 contribution towards GP provision, a percentage of affordable housing, a £36,822 contribution towards the improvement of the A632 Staveley Road signalised junction with a five-year £5,550 Travel Plan monitoring fee, and there has been a request for funding to support GP practices.

Derbyshire County Council’s Highways Authority stated the development will not generate a severe enough traffic impact to prevent it from being approved, and the Coal Authority stated solutions could be achieved despite former mining activities at the area.

Conditional approval has been given to the Duckmanton scheme following the signing of an agreement between Chesterfield Borough Council and the owners of land to the south of Tom Lane and west of Rectory Road.

The next stage in the planning process for the Duckmanton scheme will be an application for approval of all reserved matters.

A Honey spokesperson said: “Our proposed plans to deliver 275 new-build homes on Tom Lane in Duckmanton are currently under consideration by Chesterfield Borough Council.

“At this stage, outline planning has been granted for the site. We await approval of the reserved matters application before any proposed plans for the development can be progressed.

“We look forward to further liaising with the Chesterfield Borough Council on this matter in due in course.”

A Honey spokesperson said plans for the separate Aurelle Killamarsh housing scheme aim to be located on land that was acquired from a property and land regeneration company called the Harworth Group.

Developers stated that they intend to submit planning matters for both proposed developments for consideration to the relevant local authorities early this year which would be Chesterfield Borough Council for the Duckmanton scheme and NE Derbyshire District Council for the Killamarsh scheme.

The overall 322 home Killamarsh scheme site has been earmarked in Killamarsh, next to Green Lane and Upperthorpe Road, and has been purchased from Harworth Estates and two other private landowners who previously secured outline planning permission for new properties, according to Harron Homes.

Harron Homes North Midlands has stated that they are also preparing to submit a joint reserved matters planning application to NE Derbyshire District Council for 322 new homes in Killamarsh, in collaboration with Homes by Honey.

A Honey spokesperson said: “Subject to planning, Honey will deliver 174 new build homes on the land located off Upperthorpe Road in Killamarsh.”

The Honey spokesperson added that the site, subject to planning agreements, will comprise 322 homes of which 148 will be built by Harron Homes.

A Harron Homes spokesperson confirmed that the 322 home scheme is part of a joint application with Honey but they added that Harron’s understanding is that the exact ‘split’ on the number of homes involved has not yet been decided although it is believed it would be approximately half-and-half.

The overall Killamarsh residential scheme has also attracted concerns about the number of proposed houses.

Plans for the Killamarsh scheme include transforming the former Westthorpe Colliery site into a Derbyshire development of 322 homes over 45 acres with 20per cent of land to be designated for affordable housing.

In addition, Harron Homes stated that financial contributions of around £750,000 will be expected to be made towards sports facilities, education and health care in the community in relation to the 322 home Killamarsh scheme.

Concerning the Killamarsh scheme, Regional Managing Director for Harron Homes North Midlands, John Booth, said, “This is a really exciting opportunity to bring a wide range of homes suitable for a range of house-hunters in the area.