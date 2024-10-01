Developer issues update on Chesterfield's 200-year-old Tapton House where railway pioneer George Stephenson lived
Stone Castle Enterprise Ltd’s bid for the property, on a 999-year ground lease, was approved by Chesterfield Borough Council in December 2022.
However, Chesterfield and District Civic Society has expressed concern at the delay in transferring the responsibility of Tapton House to the developer.
A statement from Stone Castle Enterprise Ltd said: “These negotiations are ongoing and we hope to be in a position to complete this process in the near future subject to completion of the legal process, at this point a planning application for the property will be submitted. It is a matter of public record that the property is still owned and controlled by Chesterfield."
The Friends of Tapton House group’s spokeswoman Di Treece said measures are needed to prevent the 200-year-old Grade II*-listed building from further deterioration, warning that the historic home of railway pioneer George Stephenson could suffer the same fate as Chesterfield Hotel.
Chesterfield Borough Council has been approached for a comment.
