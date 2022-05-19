Developer bids to build 43-home housing estate next to north Derbyshire school

Construction firm Strata is behind plans for the housing estate in Shirland, which will be located on former grazing land between the village primary school and St Leonard’s Place.

The company promises a ‘modern and high-quality residential development’ in plans submitted to North East Derbyshire District Council.

Strata says the proposal is part of ‘an existing housing allocation that will contribute to meeting the need for additional homes in the area.

A housing developer is hoping to gain permission to build 43 new homes on green fields off St Leonard's Place, Shirland. Image: Google Maps.

A planning statement, published this week on the council website, adds that the design of the homes and other infrastructure will be ‘appropriate to the setting of the site and its surroundings’.

“The site lies on the edge of the settlement, between the existing school to the north west, and residential areas to the south and south east,” the statement, produced by DPP Planning on behalf of Strata, says.

"The site is therefore well related to the existing built form and will not extend the developed confines of the village into the countryside to the north east.”

The homes, a mixture of three and four-bedroom properties, will each have a garden and car parking space.

The planning statement adds: “The dwellings themselves are two to two and a half storeys in height reflective of the surrounding properties.

"The proposed dwellings are to be constructed of red facing brick, comparable to those prevalent along Park Lane. The proposed dwellings along Park Lane front onto the highway, similar to the dwellings on the opposite side of Park Lane.

"The dwellings are distributed evenly across the site, in a manner which ensures a reasonable density can be achieved despite the unconventional shape of the site.”

Although no affordable housing is supplied as part of the development, Strata says the plans would bring considerable benefits to the area.

“The proposed development is sustainable and will meet the need for additional homes within Shirland and North East Derbyshire,” documents say.