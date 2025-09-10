Developer bids for consent to build increased number of houses to keep scheme 'commercially viable'

A developer is aiming to build an increased number of new homes on a site where planning permission was originally granted for 193 houses.

Northwood Group Ltd is seeking consent from North East Derbyshire District Council for a replan of its development site to the north and west of The Poplars, Ankerbold Road, Old Tupton.

Planning permission was granted to develop the site in 2019. The scheme, which proposed 193 houses, was brought forward by Woodhead and North East Derbyshire District Council as a joint venture, which went into administration. Northwood purchased the site and began implementing the approved plan.

Northwood has built 46 houses under phase one of the scheme. The company reported that sales of the houses has been slow, the housing mix does not meet local requirements and the challenging topography requires a design that works with it.

Phase two of the proposed housing development at Tupton would be weighted in favour of four-bedroom properties.

A supporting statement from JEB Planning reported: “The original permission was for 193 dwellings on the site, and the proposal will increase this to 242 by adding a further 196 units to the 46 already constructed. This represents a 25% increase in the number of dwellings to be constructed. It will increase the overall density of development from 20 per hectare to 25 per hectare.

"This site has had to be re-evaluated after the original development project stalled. Northwood Group have sought a replan to help make the completion of the project a viable proposition and have taken the advice of local agents over the nature of supply and demand within the local market to ensure that the mix of dwellings meet demand within the market to ensure ready saleability."

The proposed scheme for phase two will deliver a mix of 60% four bedroomed units, 24% three-bedroomed and 16% two-bedroomed.

The planning statement reported: "Four-bedroomed properties consistently have the deepest demand pool in this area. They attract families, second steppers and professionals seeking space, longevity and proximity to good schools, all of which are key drivers in the S42 postcode.

"Within the first phase of sales the four-bedroomed units have delivered the strongest and most sustained level of interest. They are considered to offer the sweet-spot for this location as they are large enough to meet family needs but more affordable and efficient than five-bed executive homes.

"Delivering a mix weighted to four-bed units ensures that the scheme remains commercially viable and will maintain sales momentum as it meets the expectations of the active buyer pool looking to purchase in this area.”The affordable units will comprise of 2 one-bedroomed bungalows, 28 two- bedroomed dwellings and 18 three-bedroomed dwellings.

The proposal includes affordable housing comprising of two one-bedroomed bungalows, 28 two-bedroomed dwellings and 18 three-bedroomed dwellings.

Thomas Evans, the council’s housing strategy officer, said: “There is an increasing need for affordable housing across the district. Twenty percent of the units on this proposed development should be allocated for affordable housing – in line with the council’s Local Plan. It is recommended that the majority of affordable housing on this site, be allocated to two and three bed houses, the maisonettes should be allocated to affordable housing, a smaller number of two bedroom bungalows should be allocated for affordable housing and also, a small number of four bed properties for this tenure also.

“The preferable tenure for these properties should be social or affordable rent, with the priority given to applicants on the council’s housing register. The properties should be managed by a housing association or registered provider, who manages and owns existing stock, within this area.”

Northwood Group Ltd’s application has been validated by the council and the consultation period is scheduled to end on September 23, 2025.

