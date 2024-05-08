'Determined' youngsters from Derbyshire village hold bake sale to raise money for children in Gaza

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The bake sale was organised by Sofia Blythin aged 11 and her friend Cecilie Harrod aged 10, who were helped by Sofia’s mum, Caitlin and sister Ismene and Cecilie’s sister Esme.

The girls sold cakes, brownies, blondies and other assorted baked goods, raising £380 for the appeal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Caitlin said Sofia has quite the “social activist streak” as this is the second bake sale organised by the young fundraiser.

Caitiln said: “I’m extremely proud of Sofia. She’s very determined and she’s very organised and I think that’s what impresses me the most.

“When she puts her mind to it she makes it happen and rallies people along to get others involved. She’s really passionate and that’s what makes people want to go along with her.”

Sofia had used her rallying skills, to get her friends involved with the baking, which resulted in an impressive range of baked items ready to be sold.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sofia did her first bake sale two years ago raising around £350 for people affected by the Ukraine war.

Caitlin gave a huge thank you to those that bought cakes and donated money.

The proud mum said: “It’s really fantastic for people to come along and join in and give money. We had some really generous donations of people donating up to £25.