Determined Derbyshire octogenarian walking 1,000 miles for charity - without leaving home

Godfrey is raising money in support of international development charity Christian Aid which works through local partners, in some of the most vulnerable communities around the world.

He is no stranger to fundraising, having completed several other walking challenges, including a pilgrimage last year to St Julian’s Church, in Norwich, in memory of his wife of 62 years, Rev Honor Mary, who died in September 2022.

And he has long been a champion of causes. As a child, Godfrey helped his mum with house-to-house envelope collections during Christian Aid Week. He worked for the Government in Yemen and has also represented Queen Elizabeth as High Sheriff of Derbyshire.

Godfrey Meynell, 89, is walking 1,000 miles to help vulnerable communities around the world.

In 1997, he stood for the Independent Green Party and in 2003, travelled to Baghdad with other anti-war protestors on a crusade for peace.

A keen climate justice campaigner, Godfrey supports the work of Christian Aid which provides humanitarian aid; funds long-term sustainable projects to help communities cope with and adapt to the climate crisis; and campaigns for the UK government to take more action on the issue.

His son, Godfrey Jnr explained: “Dad’s been passionate about the climate crisis since the 1990s and he takes his faith seriously as well. I’m proud of him for undertaking another challenge and hope people will support him.”

Godfrey has completed more than one-hundred miles so far, walking around four miles a day, and hopes to cover the whole distance in two-hundred days or so.

He said: “All round the world people are taking action on the climate crisis in all kinds of ways.

“I’m doing this walk because I’m Christian and because having worked in under-developed countries, I’m interested in raising money for the people there.”