Dessert bar bid for north Derbyshire village park's redundant toilet block
A north Derbyshire village has been earmarked for a new dessert bar near its award-winning park.
Chesterfield Borough Council has received an application for change of use and conversion of a redundant public toilets block on Hasland Road, Hasland, from an agent acting for Mr S. Pugh.
If the applicant’s bid is successful, the dessert bar would occupy a prime location beside Eastwood Park and on the main road through the village.
The Hasland Toll Bar public toilets had been closed for six years when they were sold by the council on a long leasehold in 2022. Public conveniences are now contained within Eastwood Park.
The park won a prestigious Green Flag award in 2022, an international quality mark for publicly accessible parks and open spaces.