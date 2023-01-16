Chesterfield Borough Council has received an application for change of use and conversion of a redundant public toilets block on Hasland Road, Hasland, from an agent acting for Mr S. Pugh.

If the applicant’s bid is successful, the dessert bar would occupy a prime location beside Eastwood Park and on the main road through the village.

The Hasland Toll Bar public toilets had been closed for six years when they were sold by the council on a long leasehold in 2022. Public conveniences are now contained within Eastwood Park.

