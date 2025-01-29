Ellen says eight-month-old Finn is her world.

A mum in north Derbyshire has slammed online sellers for exploiting desperate parents by charging extortionate prices for a discontinued ‘miracle cream’.

Metanium Nappy Rash Ointment was on sale for £4.65 before it was taken off the market last year by producer Thornton & Ross because of difficulties in sourcing an ingredient. A 30g tube of the discontinued product is currently on sale for £50 on eBay.

First-time mum Ellen Rowley, 31, of Grassmoor, said: “When Metanium was discontinued, I noticed that someone on Vinted was trying to sell it for £350. I put up a post saying that some scumbag is trying to sell it for a ridiculous price which stirred up a load of comments.

"People are trying to make money off poor babies with sore bums. It's not just babies with nappy rash, there are disabled children who are double incontinent, kids with stomas, disabled kids with lots of creases in their skin – Metanium is absolutely brilliant at clearing up any soreness.

"A lot of these parents can’t find anything else that works; they are desperate and will spend whatever they need to for their children. People are exploiting that fact and jumping on it to make a few quid – to be profiting from that is disgusting and selfish.”

Ellen, who is a nurse in Chesterfield Royal Hospital’s A&E department, said: "The only reason I know about Metanium is because I'm a children's nurse. We used to prescribe Metanium to babies with really sore bums; it was the go-to and worked every time. It’s a miracle cream, it’s like gold dust.”

Currently on maternity leave, Ellen became a mum eight months ago when she and her partner Jamie Benson welcomed their son Finn. Ellen said: “Finn is my world and adored by everyone. He is such a good baby and very chilled.”

When Finn was six weeks old Ellen used Metanium to clear up his nappy rash which hasn’t returned since. Ellen said: “Sometimes one of his armpits gets a bit pink so I’ll put a thin layer of Metanium on that and then it’s completely gone.”

Luckily, she has two tubes of Metanium Nappy Rash Ointment which she bought from Vinted for £15 and £6 after it was discontinued.

Ellen said: “A couple of weeks ago I noticed that Metanium has changed the packaging of their Everyday Barrier Cream from purple to yellow. Parents think that is the old discontinued cream and now people are exploiting that and putting it on eBay for £25 or £30 even though you can buy it for £2 or £3. I’ve put up a warning post saying this is not what you think it is – please don’t spend your money on it.”

A spokesperson for Thornton & Ross said: “We apologise for any inconvenience the discontinuation of Metanium Nappy Rash Ointment may have caused. It’s clear that Metanium Nappy Rash Ointment was a valued product, and we can assure everyone that this decision was not taken lightly.

“Unfortunately, a raw ingredient in Metanium Nappy Rash Ointment could no longer be sourced reliably or sustainably to meet our commitment to continuously providing effective, high-quality products, so, we had to take the unavoidable decision to discontinue the product.

“We explored all avenues in our attempts to find an alternative sustainable and reliable source of the ingredient or suitable alternatives to the ingredient. Unfortunately, despite our strenuous efforts, we were unable to identify any other solution.

“We are aware of Metanium Nappy Rash Ointment on second-hand selling sites, and unfortunately, we have no powers to prevent this happening – while completely understanding the frustration this causes to customers.

“We are giving our well-loved Metanium Everyday Barrier Ointment a packaging makeover, drawing on the heritage brand colours. We are introducing the distinctive Metanium yellow colour alongside the purple, to help people spot the trusted brand more easily on shelves, while still clearly labelled as Metanium Everyday Barrier Ointment on the packaging.

“The formulation of Metanium Everyday Barrier Ointment will remain unchanged, continuing to provide effective protection against the irritants that can cause nappy rash while supporting the skin’s natural barrier. The product will continue to be unscented and suitable for vegans, and it can be used at every nappy change from birth onwards.”