People in Chesterfield are the keenest in the UK to find love through a TV dating show.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A table compiled by experts at Casino Revisor has placed Chesterfield at the top of towns and cities most desperate for love.

The league was compiled by analysing the average number of monthly Google searches across the UK for terms related to reality dating show applications, such as ‘how to apply for Love Island’ and ‘First Dates application’.

In Chesterfield, the most searched term is is ‘Love Island application’, followed by ‘application for First Dates’ and ‘application for Naked Attraction’. The analysis recorded an average of 54.75 monthly Google searches per 100,000 people in the town.

This year’s Love Island featured a contestant from Chesterfield, Sam Taylor, who failed to find his perfect match and was dumped from the island a couple of days after he arrived.