'Desperate for love' Chesterfield tops UK league in searches to sign up for TV dating shows Love Island, First Dates and Naked Attraction
A table compiled by experts at Casino Revisor has placed Chesterfield at the top of towns and cities most desperate for love.
The league was compiled by analysing the average number of monthly Google searches across the UK for terms related to reality dating show applications, such as ‘how to apply for Love Island’ and ‘First Dates application’.
In Chesterfield, the most searched term is is ‘Love Island application’, followed by ‘application for First Dates’ and ‘application for Naked Attraction’. The analysis recorded an average of 54.75 monthly Google searches per 100,000 people in the town.
This year’s Love Island featured a contestant from Chesterfield, Sam Taylor, who failed to find his perfect match and was dumped from the island a couple of days after he arrived.
