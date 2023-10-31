Design and details of proposed rail training centre in north Derbyshire are released in bid for planning permission
and live on Freeview channel 276
The new Derbyshire Rail Industry Vehicle (DRIIve) building proposed for the rear of Barrow Hill’s historic Roundhouse will include an engine shed workshop, office and welfare spaces at ground level with teaching spaces, a meeting facility and breakout spaces on the first floor.
Frank Shaw Associates Ltd, architects, state: “Provision is allowed within the design to accommodate future overhead cranes in the high bay of the engine shed/workshop, beyond the lines of the first floor teaching spaces, providing operational flexibility. Inspection pits are formed within the ground floor slab to assist with engine maintenance.
"The proposed development enjoys a close proximity to the Roundhouse building, and its presence will be integral to the context and experience of the Roundhouse. With the Roundhouse being a Grade II Listed building, significant weight must be placed in decision making on the impact of the proposed development on that building.”
The site earmarked for the training centre is currently occupied by two rail track sidings. To the north of the proposed site is the coal stage, a historic feature associated with the operation of steam-powered locomotives.
A key aspect of the £25million Staveley Town Deal, the DRIIVe centre’s construction has been estimated at £5.1million. Chesterfield Borough Council, which has submitted the application for full planning permission, has pledged £790,000 in grant funding towards the project and has also provided the land.
As the planning authority the borough council will decide on the application.