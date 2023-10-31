News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Matthew Perry, star of Friends, has died aged 54
Train operators told to scrap railway ticket office closure plans
Friends cast 'utterly devastated' by death of Matthew Perry
Labour MP suspended over speech at pro-Palestine rally
Marksman charged with Chris Kaba's murder to be named publicly
Hundreds of Safestyle workers made redundant as firm goes bust

Design and details of proposed rail training centre in north Derbyshire are released in bid for planning permission

Details and design of a proposed rail training centre for north Derbyshire have emerged in a planning application.
By Gay Bolton
Published 31st Oct 2023, 12:35 GMT
Updated 31st Oct 2023, 12:35 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The new Derbyshire Rail Industry Vehicle (DRIIve) building proposed for the rear of Barrow Hill’s historic Roundhouse will include an engine shed workshop, office and welfare spaces at ground level with teaching spaces, a meeting facility and breakout spaces on the first floor.

Frank Shaw Associates Ltd, architects, state: “Provision is allowed within the design to accommodate future overhead cranes in the high bay of the engine shed/workshop, beyond the lines of the first floor teaching spaces, providing operational flexibility. Inspection pits are formed within the ground floor slab to assist with engine maintenance.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The proposed development enjoys a close proximity to the Roundhouse building, and its presence will be integral to the context and experience of the Roundhouse. With the Roundhouse being a Grade II Listed building, significant weight must be placed in decision making on the impact of the proposed development on that building.”

Most Popular
Architect's design of the proposed new rail training centre at Barrow Hill.Architect's design of the proposed new rail training centre at Barrow Hill.
Architect's design of the proposed new rail training centre at Barrow Hill.

The site earmarked for the training centre is currently occupied by two rail track sidings. To the north of the proposed site is the coal stage, a historic feature associated with the operation of steam-powered locomotives.

A key aspect of the £25million Staveley Town Deal, the DRIIVe centre’s construction has been estimated at £5.1million. Chesterfield Borough Council, which has submitted the application for full planning permission, has pledged £790,000 in grant funding towards the project and has also provided the land.

As the planning authority the borough council will decide on the application.

Related topics:DerbyshireChesterfield Borough Council