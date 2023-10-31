Details and design of a proposed rail training centre for north Derbyshire have emerged in a planning application.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The new Derbyshire Rail Industry Vehicle (DRIIve) building proposed for the rear of Barrow Hill’s historic Roundhouse will include an engine shed workshop, office and welfare spaces at ground level with teaching spaces, a meeting facility and breakout spaces on the first floor.

Frank Shaw Associates Ltd, architects, state: “Provision is allowed within the design to accommodate future overhead cranes in the high bay of the engine shed/workshop, beyond the lines of the first floor teaching spaces, providing operational flexibility. Inspection pits are formed within the ground floor slab to assist with engine maintenance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The proposed development enjoys a close proximity to the Roundhouse building, and its presence will be integral to the context and experience of the Roundhouse. With the Roundhouse being a Grade II Listed building, significant weight must be placed in decision making on the impact of the proposed development on that building.”

Architect's design of the proposed new rail training centre at Barrow Hill.

The site earmarked for the training centre is currently occupied by two rail track sidings. To the north of the proposed site is the coal stage, a historic feature associated with the operation of steam-powered locomotives.

A key aspect of the £25million Staveley Town Deal, the DRIIVe centre’s construction has been estimated at £5.1million. Chesterfield Borough Council, which has submitted the application for full planning permission, has pledged £790,000 in grant funding towards the project and has also provided the land.