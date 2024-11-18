Derelict former Derbyshire garden centre popular with urban explorers could become home to a canal-side watersports business

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A derelict former garden centre popular with urban explorers could become home to a canal-side watersports business.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Cromford Garden Centre closed in 2006 but could now gain a new lease of life through plans filed to Derbyshire Dales District Council.

Peak UK Kayaking Ltd wants to demolish the remaining buildings on the derelict canal-side site, on the A6, and build a new headquarters, with its current Cromford Wharf base not built near the canal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The firm manufactures clothing and other material for watersports including canoeing, kayaking and paddleboarding, detailing that it has supplied World and Olympic champions since 1990.

The former Cromford Garden Centre on the A6, next to the Cromford Canal.

Its plans include a new community hub and activity base “for children to try kayaking who might have not otherwise had the opportunity”.

The firm details in its application, due to be decided in the next few months: “As residents of Cromford the owners understand that the area is of World Heritage Status (WHS) and are keen to continue its legacy of world leading textile production to create goods of superior quality, employing local people and revitalising the derelict and dangerous former Cromford Garden Centre by developing a new manufacturing and community space.

“For several years the company’s charity ‘British Canoeing Club, Paddle Peak’ has been introducing local children regardless of background to blue spaces and each August Bank Holiday since 2018, more than 1,000 local children have been taken kayaking on the Cromford Canal as part of the Cromford Mills Adventure Weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is the charity’s wish to provide these local children a relationship with the canal along with a permanent space to return and learn kayaking properly.

“Presently, Paddle Peak run their activities from Cromford Wharf, which involves a significant effort to transport kayaks and equipment, since they have no base near the canal.

“The proposal is designed to provide both a headquarters for PEAK UK and a base for Paddle Peak on one unified site, allowing them to run more efficiently and effectively together.”

It says the building would be two storeys and have solar panels on its roof, with most of the site’s trees to be retained.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A total of 12 full time jobs are currently provided by the company, it says, and claims this will increase.

The business, halfway between Cromford Mills and High Peak Junction, would be open from 8am-6pm during the week, and 10am-4pm on weekends.