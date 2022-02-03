Derelict Chesterfield building collapses even further in recent stormy weather

The derelict building off Walton Road in Chesterfield

The condition of the building, which is situated on Walton Road near Walton Dam, and its deterioration is documented on Google Maps all the way back to 2009.

But pictures taken by the Derbyshire Times this week have revealed the true extent of the disrepair.

Residents say the roof of the derelict building has been missing for some time, although it is understood that gale force winds brought by Storm Corrie recently caused the side of the building to collapse – with a tree now strewn across the remaining brickwork.

It is believed the building is owned by textile and packaging manufacturers Robinsons and Sons Ltd and was once used as a stables.

Red tape and fencing have recently been put up to discourage people from entering the building, alongside metal gates which have stood at the entrance to the site for some time.

We have approached the police for a comment.

