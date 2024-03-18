Leasing experts at Auto Trader analysed Google review scores and annual global Google searches for over 180 auto museums around the globe. An impressive Google review score of 4.8 out of five stars and 52,800 global searches made for the Derbyshire attraction every single year steered the Great British Car Journey into the top 20 of the world’s most popular auto museums.

Richard Usher, founder and CEO of Great British Car Journey, said: “Great British Car Journey is an absolutely unique classic car museum. Not only are we dedicated to British car design and manufacture, but you can also drive the cars that once dominated the roads. That experience gives us a real edge and people love it. Let’s not forget that Britain gave the world some of the most iconic cars, including the Mini, Rolls-Royce, Austin Seven and Morris Minor. This reputation means we have welcomed visitors, not only locally and from throughout the UK, but also from all over the globe, to the attraction since we opened in 2021. We are going from strength-to-strength as word continues to spread.”