News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
UK Space Agency -Axiom deal will see first all-UK space mission
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
At least 16 dead in shooting in Maine as suspect still at large
Derbyshire’s top performing secondary schools based on GSCE results.Derbyshire’s top performing secondary schools based on GSCE results.
Derbyshire’s top performing secondary schools based on GSCE results.

Derbyshire’s top performing secondary schools revealed – as government GCSE data released

We have gathered a list of all 14 Derbyshire Secondary schools that have secured GCSE results above the national average this year.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 26th Oct 2023, 08:06 BST
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 08:06 BST

The government has just published performance data from the summer 2023 GCSE exams for all secondary schools, sixth forms and colleges.

The main measure the government uses to judge secondary school academic performance is Progress 8 (P8). The score compares the progress made by pupils between the end of primary school and the end of secondary school across all schools nationally.

A score above zero means pupils made more progress, on average, than pupils across England who got similar results at the end of key stage 2.

A score below zero means pupils made less progress, on average, than pupils across England who got similar results at the end of key stage 2.

A negative progress score does not mean pupils made no progress, or the school has failed, rather it means pupils in the school made less progress than other pupils across England with similar results.

Based on the results, schools are divided into five categories from well below average, through below average, average, above average to the best score of well above average.

Below is a full list of 14 Derbyshire schools which have secured a score above zero is Progress 8 this year.

The data published shows that Brookfield Community School in Chesterfield is the top-performing school in Derbyshire this year, when it comes to Progress 8 scores. With a score 0.51 higher than the national average it is the only school in the county that has been classed as 'well above average' on the government website.

1. Brookfield Community School

The data published shows that Brookfield Community School in Chesterfield is the top-performing school in Derbyshire this year, when it comes to Progress 8 scores. With a score 0.51 higher than the national average it is the only school in the county that has been classed as 'well above average' on the government website. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Parkside Community School at Boythorpe Avenue has a score of 0.49 over the national avaerage. It has been classed as 'above average' on the Government website.

2. Parkside Community School, Boythorpe

Parkside Community School at Boythorpe Avenue has a score of 0.49 over the national avaerage. It has been classed as 'above average' on the Government website. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
St Mary's Catholic High School in Chesterfield has a score of 0.37 over the national average. It has been classed as 'above average' on the Government website.

3. St Mary's Catholic High School

St Mary's Catholic High School in Chesterfield has a score of 0.37 over the national average. It has been classed as 'above average' on the Government website. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The Ecclesbourne School in Duffield has a score of 0.33 over the national average. It has been classed as 'above average' on the Government website.

4. The Ecclesbourne School

The Ecclesbourne School in Duffield has a score of 0.33 over the national average. It has been classed as 'above average' on the Government website. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:DerbyshireEngland