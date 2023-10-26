We have gathered a list of all 14 Derbyshire Secondary schools that have secured GCSE results above the national average this year.

The government has just published performance data from the summer 2023 GCSE exams for all secondary schools, sixth forms and colleges.

The main measure the government uses to judge secondary school academic performance is Progress 8 (P8). The score compares the progress made by pupils between the end of primary school and the end of secondary school across all schools nationally.

A score above zero means pupils made more progress, on average, than pupils across England who got similar results at the end of key stage 2.

A score below zero means pupils made less progress, on average, than pupils across England who got similar results at the end of key stage 2.

A negative progress score does not mean pupils made no progress, or the school has failed, rather it means pupils in the school made less progress than other pupils across England with similar results.

Based on the results, schools are divided into five categories from well below average, through below average, average, above average to the best score of well above average.

Below is a full list of 14 Derbyshire schools which have secured a score above zero is Progress 8 this year.

Brookfield Community School The data published shows that Brookfield Community School in Chesterfield is the top-performing school in Derbyshire this year, when it comes to Progress 8 scores. With a score 0.51 higher than the national average it is the only school in the county that has been classed as 'well above average' on the government website.

Parkside Community School, Boythorpe Parkside Community School at Boythorpe Avenue has a score of 0.49 over the national avaerage. It has been classed as 'above average' on the Government website.

St Mary's Catholic High School St Mary's Catholic High School in Chesterfield has a score of 0.37 over the national average. It has been classed as 'above average' on the Government website.

The Ecclesbourne School The Ecclesbourne School in Duffield has a score of 0.33 over the national average. It has been classed as 'above average' on the Government website.