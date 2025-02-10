Derbyshire’s threatened regional councils fight to keep community link under super council plans

Derbyshire’s district and borough councils, and the city council, are determined to never lose the ‘local connection’ with their communities as they review options under Government plans to create single, unitary councils for county areas with regional councils being either merged or scrapped.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Government’s Local Government Reorganisation White Paper proposals for England include potentially setting up single, unitary authorities with elected mayors in county areas by merging or scrapping councils in two-tier authority areas like Derbyshire that operate county, and then district and borough councils.

Derbyshire’s district and borough councils have already expressed a need for more time and greater clarity with some councillors worried for services and jobs as they consider options while Derbyshire County Council has largely welcomed Local Government Reorganisation proposals with hopes it will create efficiency, reduce duplication and drive down costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson, on behalf of Derbyshire’s eight borough and district councils, and Derby City Council, said: “We are all incredibly proud of the areas we serve and we want to reassure all residents and businesses across Derbyshire that the significance of these conversations over the coming weeks and months cannot be underestimated.

CBC Leader And Cllr Tricia Gilby

“It is also important to acknowledge that the views of members and employees will be a key consideration of any proposals made.

“We will ensure that whatever proposals are put forward, we never lose that ‘local’ connection that our councils have always had with our communities.

“While these discussions continue, our main priority is to ensure we deliver the day-to-day services our respective councils provide, to the high standards we set ourselves, and those expected by our residents.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Derbyshire currently has eight district and borough councils including Amber Valley Borough Council, Bolsover District Council, Chesterfield Borough Council, Derbyshire Dales District Council. Erewash Borough Council, High Peak Borough Council, North East Derbyshire District Council, and South Derbyshire District Council, as well as Derby City Council.

Deputy Prime Minister and Local Government Secretary, Angela Rayner, unveiled the Labour Government’s devolution plans on December 16 and the district and borough councils wrote a joint letter to the Local Government Minister Jim McMahon calling for a meeting as they sought further clarity.

Despite Conservative-led Derbyshire County Council recently missing out on the first wave of regions to be chosen to be potentially turned into unitary councils with the privilege of a postponed Spring election, the authority and the region’s other councils still have to prepare for a potential transition in the near future while continuing their normal work and with the county council elections on May 1.

County Council Leader, Cllr Barry Lewis, who largely supports LGR changes to reduce duplication, drive down costs, and to improve efficiency and growth, has been critical about the timing of LGR which he has described as a ‘massive distraction’ with the county elections in less than three months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The county council, district and borough councils and Derby City Council have been given until March 21 to prepare and submit their initial plans to the Government on the move towards setting up new unitary authorities.

Derbyshire County Council has indicated it will work with district and borough councils and Derby City Council to submit its interim plans to the Government in March with a view to submitting a full proposal by November 28 as long as Government plans align with what is best for Derbyshire and create savings.

The Government has argued the plans will mean elected mayors will have more powers on planning and transport, and that the changes will create savings, create greater efficiency, improve public services, and support economic growth.

However, critics are concerned about the loss of district and borough councils, a risk of greater Government control, the removal of local decision-making, tax increases, powers being taken away from communities and some also doubt the plans will create savings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The spokesperson, for Derbyshire’s eight borough and district councils, and Derby City Council, added: “As leaders of councils across Derbyshire, we all received the invitation to submit initial proposals for Local Government Reorganisation proposals from Jim McMahon OBE MP, Minister of State for Local Government and English Devolution.

“The Minister has set a tight deadline of Friday, March 21, for us to respond and submit our initial proposals.

“The deadline has also been set for a final submission by Friday November 28. As neighbouring and partner councils, we will come together as soon as possible to review the options for a new unitary model of Local Government that best serves our residents, communities and businesses.

“We have also reached out to Derbyshire County Council and would welcome them joining these discussions.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Lewis and County Council Deputy Leader, Cllr Simon Spencer, have stated that they are determined to protect Derbyshire’s geographical boundaries in the process and their preferred option would include retaining the city boundaries with one unitary council to cover the county which would leave Derby City Council unaffected.

The County Council Leader believes further reorganisation will open up new opportunities by strengthening the current mayoral East Midlands Combined County Authority devolution deal by widening public sector reform and streamlining how services are delivered with greater opportunity for growth and prosperity.

Cllr Lewis has stated that the Government’s LGR plan is the biggest reform of Local Government in over 50 years and the county council must seize the opportunity to improve efficiency and drive down costs.

Chesterfield Borough Council Leader, Cllr Tricia Gilby, who is eager to grow an ‘inclusive economy’, had criticised the county council’s move to be part of the first wave of LGR councils as ‘hasty’ because the region already has a mayoral East Midlands Combined County Authority.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Cllr Lewis said the move allowed the county council to put down a marker about protecting boundaries and its preferred position.

Government LGR plans include hopes for new mayoral elections to be in place as soon as 2026 and the first newly-changed councils could be running by 2028.