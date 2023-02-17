James Taylor will host “Elizabeth II: A personal memoir” at Holy Trinity Church, Shirebrook, on Sunday, February 26, at 3pm.

A licensed lay reader at the church, James said: “I have been interested in the Royal Family for as long as I can remember. As a little boy, my grandma lived with us and she would never miss the State Opening of Parliament or Trooping the Colour on television. I remember as a seven year old being taken to Blackpool on holiday and when I was asked to choose a present to take home, I asked for a book of the kings and queens of England.

“Over the years, I have been lucky enough to have attended the Trooping the Colour ceremony, Garter Day at Windsor and the Order of the Thistle service at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh.

James Taylor outside Buckingham Palace.

“More locally, I saw the Queen on her Diamond Jubilee visit to the East Midlands in 2012 and joined BBC Radio Sheffield as a guest commentator during her visit with the Duke of Edinburgh for the Royal Maundy service at Sheffield Cathedral in 2015.

“I was also fortunate enough to see the Queen on her last appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for the Platinum Jubilee last summer and also witnessed the processions for both her lying in state and funeral last September.”

James, who is 38, lives in Shirebrook, is a royal commentator on local radio and television.

Admission to his talk will cost £5, including refreshments, with proceeds going to the church.